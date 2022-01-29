Pakistan: Four killed in twin blasts in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Balochistan, which is Pakistan's most underdeveloped region has been battling an insurgency for decades
Islamabad: As many as four people were killed and eight others were injured in twin bomb blasts in Balochistan's Dera Bugti on Friday, a media report said on Saturday.
The improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted in a tube-well room on agricultural land in Sui Tehsil were detonated by remote control, the Dawn newspaper reported.
Three Pakistani personnel and one Bugti clan elder were killed in the blast. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosions so far.
"Four people lost their lives in the blasts and eight others injured," an official of the Sui administration said, The official added that the solar penal of the tub-wall was badly damaged in last night's attack.
This comes a few days after ten Pakistan soldiers were killed after terrorists attacked a security force check-post in Balochistan's Kech district. The recent surge in the insurgency in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan is a cause of worry for the Imran Khan government.
