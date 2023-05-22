Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan says 80 per cent chance of my arrest on Tuesday

Amid all-around chaos across the country over a series of violent protests for over a month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said that he may be arrested again when he goes to court in Islamabad on Tuesday this week to join the probe in the Al Qadir trust case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan stated that the ruling coalition’s determination to remove him from the political landscape stems from their fear of losing the 2019 general elections.

Accusing the former Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of attempting to destabilise his government, Khan said that he doesn’t understand why the latter attempted to destabilise him.

“On Tuesday, I’m going to appear before the court in Islamabad for various bails and there are 80 per cent chances that I will be arrested,” the former prime minister said while speaking in an interview with international media, reported ARY News.

In reference to his party’s crackdown, the PTI head stated that over 10,000 workers, including senior leadership and women, have been arrested.

On Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief intimated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that he can join the probe in Al Qadir Trust Case next week, according to Dawn. Khan said that he can appear for the case’s investigation on Tuesday by 11 AM.

Imran urged the NAB to confirm the aforementioned time for him to join the investigation in his response to the anti-graft watchdog’s call-up notice. PTI chairman Imran Khan, who is on bail till June 2, was recently arrested by Ranger personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

After Khan’s arrest, PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Friday approved pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in three cases filed against Pakistan’s former prime minister after his arrest on May 9. Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer, Geo News reported.

According to the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion – 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, as per the Geo News.

(With agency inputs)

