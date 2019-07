Pakistan foreign minister receives Imran Khan at US airport during PM's maiden visit to Washington; netizens mock premier

Washington: While entire Pakistan is celebrating the maiden visit of Imran Khan to the United States, it seems Trump administration cares a little. Reportedly, no US official on Saturday came to receive the Pakistan prime minister at the airport.

Khan, who took commercial flight instead of a private jet to cut down on expenses, was instead received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Dulles International Airport. A video shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showed the Prime Minister deboarding the commercial flight and later being received by Qureshi and Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad M Khan. He also took people mover for leaving the airport. Reportedly, he was not accorded the due state protocol while he landed in America.

"Greatly honoured to receive the Prime Minister of Pakistan on his arrival in the US on an official working visit to the US," tweeted Asad M. Khan.

As Imran Khan did not receive his due welcome, netizens used this opportunity to have a good laugh. "I know Pakistan didn't do very well in the World Cup, but this seems a harsh punishment," tweeted one user.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan had to ride one of those awful people movers at Dulles too??," questioned another.

"Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi warmly welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan at US Airport. Other officials were also present at the moment to receive the premier as a state guest, " tweeted a user.

Khan arrived in Washington for his three-day visit to meet President Donald Trump. According to Dawn, Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed, Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood are accompanying the prime minister.

This is the first time the two top generals are accompanying a prime minister in the White House. While Khan will hold talks with Trump on 22 July, Bajwa will meet defence Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan, the new chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley and other senior officials during his visit to Pentagon.

Khan is expected to discuss Afghanistan and peace in the South Asian region during his upcoming meeting with Trump, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Friday.