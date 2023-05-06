Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto calls India trip a 'success'
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called his visit to India for the Shanghai Cooperation Operation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Summit a “success.”
His comments came hours after the Indian External Minister S Jaishankar accused Bhutto of being “a promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan.”
Jaishankar was addressing a press conference after the summit where he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s “weaponising terrorism” remarks at the SCO meeting. Hitting out at the neighbouring country, Jaishankar said that the victims of terrorism and perpetrators of terrorism cannot sit together to discuss terrorism.
“I want no citizen to be a victim of terrorism, we all have to fight terrorism as one, if we remain separate, we will continue to be victims of it,” Bilawal said in a video shared by the Secretariat of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman on Twitter.
Terming Jaishankar’s comments as a “joke”, Bhutto said, “This country knows me, have I once even in my political history accidentally sat down with a terrorist?”
“They don’t see that even in our country we (PPP) perform a role in the first ranks against appeasing terrorists,” he added.
According to a report by Dawn, Bhutto also said that he does not want to see either Pakistan or India fall victim to terrorism. He added, “People would continue dying until we keep politicising this issue and become part of the geopolitical game being played in the world and this region.”
“A false narrative is being propagated by the Indian Foreign Minister.. and this narrative has been damaged by my visit to India, my speaking and my stand,” Bhutto said.
At the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Jaishankar said taking the eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to the security interests of the grouping. Jaishankar said on terrorism, Pakistan’s credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves.
“They are committing acts of terrorism. I don’t want to jump the gun on what happened today but we are all feeling equally outraged. On this matter, the terrorism matter, I would say that Pakistan’s credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves,” he said.
With inputs from agencies
