Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slams General Bajwa, says 1971 loss was military failure

Islamabad: Disputing former Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s claim that the break up of the country that led to the creation of Bangladesh was due the failure of the country’s political leadership, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has insisted that the defeat to India 1971 was a military failure that had presented formidable challenges for then president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Days before his retirement, General Bajwa had claimed that the breaking away of erstwhile East Pakistan to form Bangladesh was a ‘political’ failure. He had also claimed that only 34 thousand Pakistan Army soldiers had been taken as prisoners of war (PoW) by India. Official records of Pakistan’s surrender to India in 1971 say that 92,000 Pakistani soldiers had been taken prisoner by the Indian Army.

However, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has rejected General Bajwa’s lie and said that the Dhaka defeat in 1971 was a ‘failure of the army’.

In fact, through his statement, Bajwa targeted Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was Bilawal’s grandfather. Now Bilawal Bhutto hit back and said that the failure of the army led to the defeat of Dacca. This created many challenges for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s government. The Pakistani Foreign Minister made this statement at a rally of the PPP. During this, Bilawal recalled the history of the party and counted the achievements of its founders.

Recalling the 1971 defeat, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his grandfather had taken up the challenge of uniting the broken country and brought back the country’s lost glory.

“When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto formed the government, the people were broken and disappointed. But he rebuilt the country, instilled confidence in the people and eventually brought back 90,000 soldiers who had been made prisoners of war due to military failure, to Pakistan. These 90 thousand soldiers could meet their families again,” he said.

