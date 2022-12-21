Pakistan energy crisis: Shehbaz Sharif asks authorities to solarise govt buildings in Islamabad
In this regard, Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on energy where he was given a briefing on the gas development schemes across the country
Islamabad: In the midst of an acute energy crisis in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to formulate a plan as soon as possible for solarisation of government buildings in Islamabad.
In this regard, Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on energy where he was given a briefing on the gas development schemes across the country, ARY News reported.
In the meeting, the cabinet committee approved the completion of construction work of the gas development schemes started during 2013-18, the report said.
Energy crisis in Pakistan
Markets and restaurants across Pakistan have been asked to pull down their shutters by 8 pm while wedding halls will be limited till 10 pm, as the cash-strapped country on Tuesday unveiled a desperate plan to conserve energy.
Pakistan is in the midst of an acute energy crisis, high inflation and depleting remittances.
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the catastrophic floods in June have only compounded the country’s energy woes.
(With inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
‘Crunch’ economic situation forces Pakistan to sell old embassy building in US
According to sources, the building located at a "prime location of Washington" is worth USD 5 to 6 million dollars. It is being sold due to the ‘crunch’ economic situation of Pakistan
Pakistan: Imran Khan to announce plans to dissolve provincial assemblies in mega rally on December 17
Imran Khan will conclude his party rallies under the "Election karao, mulk bachao" (hold elections, save country) campaign by Friday, and announce his 'final' plan of dissolving Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies during the rally on Saturday
Pakistan: Cracks appear in ruling coalition over controversial gold mining project in Balochistan
The revival of the Reko Diq copper and gold mine project in Balochistan with billions of dollars at stake was cleared by the Supreme Court last week