Pakistan energy crisis: Shehbaz Sharif asks authorities to solarise govt buildings in Islamabad

Islamabad: In the midst of an acute energy crisis in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to formulate a plan as soon as possible for solarisation of government buildings in Islamabad.

In this regard, Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on energy where he was given a briefing on the gas development schemes across the country, ARY News reported.

In the meeting, the cabinet committee approved the completion of construction work of the gas development schemes started during 2013-18, the report said.

Energy crisis in Pakistan

Markets and restaurants across Pakistan have been asked to pull down their shutters by 8 pm while wedding halls will be limited till 10 pm, as the cash-strapped country on Tuesday unveiled a desperate plan to conserve energy.

Pakistan is in the midst of an acute energy crisis, high inflation and depleting remittances.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the catastrophic floods in June have only compounded the country’s energy woes.

(With inputs from PTI)

