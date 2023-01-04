Pakistan Energy Crisis: Power shortage increases in Pakistan, govt orders markets to close soon

Islamabad: The economic condition of Pakistan is getting worse. Due to a severe cash crunch, various measures were announced on Tuesday under the energy conservation plan.

In view of the deepening power crisis, instructions have been given by the Pakistan government regarding the early closure of markets and marriage halls. The cabinet approved the National Energy Conservation Plan to save energy and reduce dependence on imported oil.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said after the cabinet meeting that markets will be closed at 8.30 pm, while marriage halls will have to shut down by 10 pm. He said that it is expected that about 60 billion Pakistani rupees will be saved by these measures.

He said that the production of conventional light bulbs will be stopped from February 1 and the production of high power consuming fans will be stopped in July. This is expected to help save about 22 billion Pakistani rupees.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.