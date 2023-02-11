Pakistan Economic Crisis: Sharif preaches ‘hard work’ to get Pakistan through ‘difficult time’

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday urged the nation to work hard to get the country through a “difficult time”.

Laying the foundation stone of the Bab-i-Pakistan project and an upgrade to Walton Road in Lahore, Pakistan PM said “Today, once again we are at a historical place,” he said at the ceremony on Saturday morning. “In the past 20-25 years this is my eighth or tenth visit. This place reminds us of the millions of people who migrated here.”

The prevailing economic crisis has posed a serious challenge for the countrymen on the street to struggle for survival with inflation rising to a record high in crisis-hit Pakistan.

“There are disturbing tales of how people lost their lives but we should not lose hope. We are also going through a difficult time, and if we endeavour round the clock and if the well-off do their part, this ship will reach its destination. The only condition is that we have to work day and night,” Down reported.

Pakistan’s inflation has quickened to the fastest in almost 48 years in January as thousands of containers of food items, raw materials and equipment are stuck in ports after the cash-strapped government curtailed imports.

