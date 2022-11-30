Pakistan: Dozens injured as Taliban suicide bomber targets police patrol in Quetta
Quetta (Pakistan): With the Pakistan Taliban declaring an end to its truce with the government and ordering nationwide attacks, the repercussions of that decision have already started taking a toll on Pakistan’s security forces.
On Wednesday, a police vehicle was bombed by a suicide bomber in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of restive Balochistan province. At least three people were killed and around 28 were injured in the blast targeting the police patrol.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.
Police officer Abdul Haq told news agency Reuters that a police patrol was targeted in an attack by a suicide bomber. A total of 21 people including 15 police officers were injured in this attack.
He also informed that the injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital in Quetta. He said that the area has been cordoned off and investigation has been started. According to the initial information, the police personnel were on duty to protect a vaccination team.
Balochistan Chief Minister condemns attack
Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and directed the authorities to provide better treatment facilities to the injured.
He also promised that such cowardly acts will not dampen the determination of Balochistan to establish peace. Bizenjo said that all elements involved in the incident would be brought to book and punished severely.
Attacks common in Quetta
In August 2022, at least three people, including a policeman, were injured in a blast that was triggered by remote control in the Hajar Ganji area of Quetta. In another similar incident, a person was killed in a grenade explosion in Quetta. At least 11 other people were injured.
