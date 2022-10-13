Pakistan: Dozens burnt alive as bus catches fire near Karachi ... WATCH

Karachi: Around 21 people were burnt alive when a bus full of passengers caught fire in Karachi, Pakistan. Several people were seriously injured.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital where the condition of several is said to be serious. Therefore, the death toll is expected to increase further.

The bus was reportedly transporting flood victims from Karachi to Khairpur Nathan Shah. But on the way the bus caught fire near Nooriabad. According to reports, the people who were traveling in the bus had been displaced by the floods and all of them were on their way back to their homes in Dadu district.

A bus going from Karachi to Larkana suddenly caught fire 😭

More than thirty passengers.

Dadu district of Sindh province is one of the worst affected in the floods that have ravaged Pakistan. About 35 people were aboard the ill-fated bus.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire in the bus. According to police officials, it hit the fire started in the rear of the bus, which engulfed the entire vehicle. Some passengers jumped from the bus to escape the fire.

