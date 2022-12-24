Pakistan: CTD arrests 7 militants in Punjab province

Lahore: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan said on Saturday that law enforcement agencies have arrested seven militants belonging to different groups from the country’s Punjab province.

According to the CTD spokesperson in Punjab, the department arrested seven militants belonging to various banned groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in an intelligence-based operation across the province.

Five detonators, 12.5 feet safety fuse wire, two cell phones, 39 pamphlets, stickers and TTP books have been seized from the terrorists. An FIR has been registered against all under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other sections.

CTD officials have claimed that the attacker of Friday’s suicide blast in Islamabad looked like an Afghan. According to the FIR, the attacker, who was sporting long hair, was sitting on the back seat of the cab. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chatha has recommended the formation of a joint team for investigation into the incident.

Sohail has demanded the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad to involve three DSPs and two officers of the intelligence agency in this. The SSP of CTD will lead this team. A policeman was killed in the blast while four policemen and two civilians were injured. The TTP had claimed responsibility for the attack.

