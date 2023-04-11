Islamabad: In a first, a local court in the Phalia region of Pakistan’s Punjab province pronounced its verdict after taking help from ChatGPT.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Amir Munir, was hearing the pre-arrest bail plea of a 13-year-old boy accused of kidnapping a nine-year-old boy and attempting to commit unnatural offences with him.

The court pronounced the verdict after processing the case on ChatGPT-4, Samaa News reported.

The accused boy was granted bail by the court due to several legal deficiencies after the judge heard both the parties involved. However, the judge later decided to seek assistance from ChatGPT as an experiment.

Given that robots are increasingly being utilised for legal consultations in several countries, the decision to use this technology was taken in light of its potential to support legal investigations in the future, Urdu News reported.

What ChatGPT said?

“Can a juvenile suspect in Pakistan, who is 13 years old, be granted bail after arrest?” the judge asked to ChatGPT.

In reply, it stated, “Under the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, according to section 12, the court can grant bail on certain conditions. However, it is up to the court to decide whether or not a 13-year-old suspect will be granted bail after arrest.”

However, the judge then asked what will happen if this is read in conjunction with Section 83 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

To this, he got a reply that as per Section 83, a crime committed by a child under seven years of age is not even counted as a crime, and until the age of 12, it is assumed that the child is not capable of committing a crime. “However, it is up to the court to apply this clause,” it noted.

At this moment, the Judge Muhammad Amir Munir reportedly informed ChatGPT that the laws have been amended, adding that determining the ability of a child under 14 years of age to commit a crime depends on the court’s evaluation.

On this, ChatGPT is said to have thanked the judge for correcting it and stated that in 2016, the age limit was increased through an amendment, the report said.

Towards the end, the judge presented facts regarding the case and asked ChatGPT whether the 13-year-old accused should be granted bail before arrest.

“The court has to make this decision, but based on the facts presented, bail can be granted legally,” ChatGPT replied.

In total, the judge asked 18 questions, while ChatGPT reportedly gave two wrong answers.

