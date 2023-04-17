Pakistan: Chinese engineer arrested for ‘insulting Allah’ in Ramzan row

Islamabad: A Chinese engineer working at a hydropower project in the Kohistan district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was arrested by police for allegedly making blasphemous remarks during a workplace argument.

The unnamed Chinese national, an employee of China Gezhouba Group Company, was arrested from the Dasu hydropower project on Sunday after an angry mob gathered to attack him, “to avert a serious situationl,” South China Morning Post reported.

Here we go again.

Angry mob demanding the arrest of a Chinese citizen who committed 'blasphemy' in Kohistan.#blasphemy #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/dZfieF4KmA — Shamila Ghyas (@ShamilaGhyas) April 16, 2023

the Chinese national was being detained at a police station in the remote Kohistan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The engineer was detained at a police station in the remote Kohistan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the report quoted sources as saying.

As per the source, a large number of infuriated Pakistani labourers gathered outside the Chinese work camp with the apparent intention of attacking the engineer for “insulting Allah” amid a heated conversation about the slow pace of work during Ramzan.

Soon after the news of the worker’s alleged blasphemy spread to nearby villages, hundreds of men reportedly gathered to block the Karakoram Highway, the sole overland road connecting Pakistan to China.

Looking at the situation, police restrained the chanting mob with the help of paramilitary soldiers — assigned to ensure the security of Chinese nationals working on the dam.

The security personnel even fired aerial warning shots to prevent a riot situation in the area, the report by South China Morning Post said.

Later on, the protesters dispersed after about four hours after officials assured community leaders that legal action would be taken against the Chinese engineer.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.