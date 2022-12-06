Pakistan: Chicken prices to reach PKR 1,000 per kilogram, eggs PKR 500 per dozen

Karachi: Egg and chicken may soon burn a hole in the pockets of people in Pakistan as the country is expected to see a sharp surge in their prices following the shortage of soybean meal shortage.

Prices of chicken would go up to PKR 1,000 per kilogram, while eggs per dozen would now cost PKR 500 due to soybean meal scarcity due to non-clearance of soybean and canola seed shipments at the port, ARY News reported.

Due to the negligence of the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government, soybean and canola seed shipments are facing a delay in clearance at the port, thereby affecting the poultry farms and other industries across the country.

In this regard, a protest was held at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday by the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) and All Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association (APSEA).

Four ships carrying stocks of soybean meal reached the port. Two out of four ships unloaded the soybean stocks but the officials have not given the clearance so far, informed APSEA chairman Mian Muhammad Ahmed.

Further Ahmed stated that two more ships carrying soybean stocks were anchored at Port Qasim Outer Channel, while five are likely to arrive in Pakistan soon.

