Pakistan bans chalia, supari on flights to Turkiye

Islamabad: Pakistan has imposed a ban on carrying chalia (areca nuts) and supari on flights to Turkiye.

Instructions in this regard have been issued to all flight attendants by PIA’s General Manager of Flight Services Aamir Bashir, ARY News reported.

For the unversed, Turkiye has enforced strict laws where chalia and supari have the status of narcotics.

In September, a Pakistani national was sent to jail in Turkiye for carrying ‘chalia and supari’.

The person, named Owais, was arrested on September 15. Later on his family had appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to get him released.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.