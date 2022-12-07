World

Pakistan bans chalia, supari on flights to Turkiye

Turkiye has enforced strict laws where chalia and supari have the status of narcotics. In September, a Pakistani national was sent to jail in Turkiye for carrying ‘chalia and supari’

FP Staff December 07, 2022 16:02:35 IST
Pakistan bans chalia, supari on flights to Turkiye

Representational image

Islamabad: Pakistan has imposed a ban on carrying chalia (areca nuts) and supari on flights to Turkiye.

Instructions in this regard have been issued to all flight attendants by PIA’s General Manager of Flight Services Aamir Bashir, ARY News reported.

For the unversed, Turkiye has enforced strict laws where chalia and supari have the status of narcotics.

In September, a Pakistani national was sent to jail in Turkiye for carrying ‘chalia and supari’.

The person, named Owais, was arrested on September 15. Later on his family had appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to get him released.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 07, 2022 16:02:35 IST

TAGS:

also read

For G20, India has planned over 200 meetings across 50 cities
World

For G20, India has planned over 200 meetings across 50 cities

India will assume the presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20), the alliance of 19 major economies and the European Union on December 1st of this year

China: Hu Jintao makes first public appearance since dramatic Congress exit
World

China: Hu Jintao makes first public appearance since dramatic Congress exit

In October, Hu was lifted out of his chair and led out of the closing ceremony of the Party Congress, a highly unusual incident that disrupted the carefully choreographed event at which Xi Jinping was handed a historic third term as leader

Watch video: Ukrainian kids perform 'Carol of the Bells' at New York's Grand Central station, win hearts
India

Watch video: Ukrainian kids perform 'Carol of the Bells' at New York's Grand Central station, win hearts

The video shared on social media shows a group of Ukrainian singers performing 'Carol of the Bells' at New York's Grand Central station