Pakistan: Balochistan on brink of starvation, runs out of wheat

Quetta: Amid the worsening economic situation in Pakistan, the administration of Balochistan has sent an urgent missive to the central government informing about the complete lack of wheat in the province.

Addressing the media, Balochistan food minister Zamarak Khan said that the provincial government has run out of wheat stock.

Sending an SOS to the governments of Punjab and Sindh, he urged the other provinces to help Balochistan.

“We are facing a very serious crisis and need 600,000 bags of wheat on an emergency basis,” he said.

Blaming the federal, Sindh and Punjab governments for the wheat crisis in Balochistan, the minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi has not fulfilled his promise to provide 600,000 bags of wheat.

“Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh have refused to provide wheat to Balochistan,” he rued.

“The federal government has given 400,000 flour bags to utility stores but no share was given to Balochistan,” he added.

