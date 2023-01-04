Pakistan: Balochistan man becomes the father of 60 children, prepares for 4th marriage
On the occasion of the new year, a child has been born to Jaan Mohammad who claims that this is his 60th child. Haji said that five of his children have died, while 55 children are alive and healthy
Quetta: The new year has brought a gift of happiness for Sardar Haji Jan Mohammad, who lives in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.
Jaan Mohammed has three wives. Life is not going to stop even after having 60 children. Jaan said that they have plans to have more children. Their wives also want the same. Along with this, he also wants to get married for the fourth time. He is looking for a girl for his fourth marriage.
Jaan Mohammad, 50, is a doctor and runs his own clinic. Haji has named his 60th child Khushhal Jaan. Haji has given the reason behind the name Khushhal Jaan. Haji says that before Khushal was born, his mother was taken for Umrah, so the child is named Haji Khushal.
Jaan Mohammad troubled by financial crisis
These days Pakistan is on the verge of starvation and Jaan Mohammad is struggling to feed his children. Because of 60 children, the financial condition of the children is deteriorating.
Jaan runs his house from the clinic itself, but inflation has increased wildly in Pakistan in the last few years. So, they are facing a lot of problems in running the house. Jaan says that he is trying to meet the expenses of the children.
