Pakistan: Balochistan govt determined to push ahead with Reko Diq project despite militant attacks

Quetta: Despite regular militant attacks in Balochistan, the provincial government has expressed its determination to carry out mining activities at Reko Diq.

Reko Diq has some of the biggest gold and copper mines in the world and had become the epicenter of controversy after Baloch nationalists accused the Pakistan government of exploiting the natural resources of Balochistan without affording any benefits to the local population.

Addressing the media, Farah Azeem Shah, a spokesperson of the Balochistan government, said that the plan for the Reko Diq mines was approved on December 15, but had run into uncertainty after a spate of militant attacks in Balochistan.

“Balochistan will soon be called a trade hub,” the spokesperson said.

“Whenever any development project is started in Balochistan our enemies are mobilised,” she added.

The spokesperson also informed that funding of billions of dollars is expected with this project.

