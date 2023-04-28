SCO: Pakistan attends defence ministers meet hosted by India
India became the chair of the SCO in 2023. The SCO was formed by China, Russia and four Central Asian countries in 2001 as a countermeasure to limit the influence of Western alliances such as NATO.
Pakistan attended the conclave of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Delhi on Friday in virtual mode.
Defence Ministers of India, Russia, China and other member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday deliberated on pressing regional security challenges and related issues.
“India views SCO as an important organisation to promote defence cooperation among member states. We, as a nation, wish to further strengthen the spirit of trust and cooperation among the members of the SCO,” Singh said in his opening remarks.
Related Articles
It was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
India and Pakistan became permanent members in 2017. India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping, which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.
India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.
With inputs from agencies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jaishankar’s visit to Uganda, Mozambique went almost unnoticed but it indicated India’s bold gambit in Africa
India can’t outspend China but it is adopting smarter strategies that involve capacity building and human resource development to make an indelible mark in the continent
India’s defence minister to hold bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart on sidelines of SCO
On the margins of the SCO defence ministerial summit in Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is anticipated to conduct bilateral discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu
'Border violations eroded basis of bilateral ties,' Rajnath Singh tells Chinese counterpart
Singh also told Li that all LAC issues need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and that disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation. This is the first time a Chinese defence minister is visiting India since the 2020 Galwan clash