Pakistan Army struggling to feed soldiers as food shortage worsens

Islamabad: The ongoing economic crisis has severely affected the Pakistan Army as well. The shortage of basic food items in the country has made it harder for the Pakistan Army to feed its soldiers.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, several field commanders have written to the Quarter Master General about a decrease in food supply to soldiers in all messes of the Pakistan Army.

The problem is so serious that it has been put before Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir. Several military officers have discussed the food supply and logistics issues with the Chief of Logistic Staff and the Director General Military Operations, who have raised the issue with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and its impact on ongoing military operations in Pakistan.

According to reports, the Pakistan Army cannot afford further cuts in logistics and supplies as it may negatively affect operations in border areas against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and rebels in Balochistan.

