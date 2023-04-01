Pakistan army says 'terrorists' from Iran side kill four soldiers
'A group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran Border,' the army said in a statement.
Islamabad: Pakistan’s army on Saturday alleged that attackers from Iran killed four of its border patrol soldiers.
“A group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran Border,” the army said in a statement.
Pakistani authorities are making contact with Iran to seek effective action to prevent such incidents in future, it said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Top UN court to rule in Iran-US dispute over frozen assets
At hearings last year, U.S. lawyers urged the International Court of Justice to reject the claim. Iran cast the asset freeze as an attempt to destabilize the Tehran government and violate international law.
Biden warns Iran after tit-for-tat strikes in Syria
The violence could further aggravate already strained relations between Washington and Tehran, as attempts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers stalled, and Iranian drones being used by Russia against Ukraine.
Iran-backed fighters on alert in east Syria after US strikes
The situation was calm following a day in which rockets were fired at bases housing U.S. troops in eastern Syria. The rockets came after U.S. airstrikes on three different areas in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour, which borders Iraq, opposition activists said.