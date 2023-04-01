Pakistan army says 'terrorists' from Iran side kill four soldiers

Islamabad: Pakistan’s army on Saturday alleged that attackers from Iran killed four of its border patrol soldiers.

“A group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran Border,” the army said in a statement.

Pakistani authorities are making contact with Iran to seek effective action to prevent such incidents in future, it said.

