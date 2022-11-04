Pakistan: Another attack on Imran Khan's party, PTI protesters shot at in Faisalabad

Faisalabad (Pakistan): Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was shot by unidentified gunmen yesterday. On Friday morning another attack took place on the workers of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Faisalabad in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

According to reports, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a demonstration by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) near D-type bridge in Faisalabad. Several senior leaders of the PTI were present at the spot. Former Federal minister Farrukh Habib and MPA Mian Waris were among those present. However, no one was injured in the attack.

PTI leader Abu Bakar was quoted as saying by ARY News that the gunmen arrived at the spot in a jeep and opened fire at the protesters before fleeing towards the camp of Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The PTI leader also alleged that the police were complicit in the attack and accused them of taking instructions from somewhere else.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at a protest rally by the PTI at Gujranwala in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday. Unidentified assailants opened fire at a container truck carrying Imran Khan while he was adressing the crowd. The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab.

One of the attackers was caught by the crowd of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suppoters and handed over to the police.

Former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was seen with a bandage on his right leg and being helped into an SUV, after intermittent firing during his protest march in Gujranwala.

Later, the police shifted him to a bullet-proof vehicle from the container truck he was riding at the time of the attack and he was taken to a local hospital.

