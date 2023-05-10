Pakistan: After Imran Khan, his aide Asad Umar arrested from IHC premises

Tension continues to mount in Pakistan following Imran Khan arrest. A day after the former prime minister was arrested, his party’s secretary general Asad Umar was nabbed by Anti-Terrorism Squad from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said, Asad Umar was “abducted” from the court’s premises. “Law of jungle ruling in Pakistan now,” the post added.

This is how @Asad_Umar was abducted under the court’s premises. Law of the jungle ruling in Pakistan now. #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/UrA3NL5XwF — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 10, 2023

Meanwhile, a report by Dunya News said that Umar was whisked away by the anti-terror Squad to an "undisclosed" location.

According to a report by Geo TV, Umar was picked up by Islamabad police's from outside the IHC Bar Room where he and other PTI leaders were preparing a plea which they were expected to file before the court to meet Imran Khan.

The report quoted eyewitnesses saying that PTI lawyers fought with the cops to restrict them from arresting Umar, but the law enforcers overpowered the lawyers and took the PTI leader with them.

Umar, who served as finance minister during Imran Khan's regime, was booked in two cases that were registered against him and other PTI leaders after the protests that began following the arrest of the former PM. The cases were registered in Islamabad's Tarnol and Aabpara police stations.

Reports said the police also tried to arrest PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, however, the lawyers and other party workers thwarted them from snatching him.

A report by ARY News said that earlier in the day, PTI leader and former governor of Punjab province, Omer Sarfraz Cheema was taken into custody by "unknown" men in plain clothes.

Red alert has been declared by authorities in Islamabad after imposing Section 144.

Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday from IHC by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

On Wednesday, the former PM was produced before a special court amid a high security police facility for the hearing in the case. Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog has sought a 14-day physical remand of the PTI chief.

Protests rocked across Pakistan on Tuesday, minutes after Imran Khan was arrested from IHC. Earlier in the day, PTI called for a nationwide protest against his arrest. Protests were carried out in cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

The NAB had started an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.