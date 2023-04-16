Pakistan: 6 policemen killed in road accident in Balochistan
The incident took place on the Quetta-Karachi national highway in Wadh area of Balochistan province on Saturday night when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the police vehicle, killing all six men on the spot
Karachi: Six Pakistani policemen were killed after their vehicle collided with a truck in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The officials were returning home for the Eid holidays.
The incident took place on the Quetta-Karachi national highway in Wadh area of Balochistan province on Saturday night when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the police vehicle, killing all six men on the spot, Khuzdar SSP Fahad Khoso said.
“The police personnel were returning home for Eid after attending a course at police training college,” Khoso was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.
In a separate incident, a shootout in Pakistan’s restive northwest claimed the lives of two soldiers and eight militants.
The Pakistani Army said on Saturday that an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and militants during the raid on a hideout in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, the army said.
The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been responsible for the uptick in attacks against the country’s law enforcement agency officials.
(With inputs from PTI)
