Pakistan: 5 killed as blast targets security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: The Tehreek -e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been carrying out a major offensive against the Pakistan Army over the last few weeks. Intermittent fighting has wracked the north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province amidst rising tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban government of Afghanistan.

In the latest incident, at least five people were reported to be killed in a blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suspected

to have been carried out by the Pakistan Taliban. A member of the peace committee of the area and two police officers are said to be among the dead.

Local media reports claimed that the TTP targeted the vehicle of Idris Khan, a member of the peace committee of Kabal tehsil in Swat district and the chairman of the village defense council. Idris Khan, his security guard and two police officers were reportedly killed in the blast.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has condemned the attack. He has also sought a detailed

report of the incident.

