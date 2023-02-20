Pakistan: 14 killed in bus accident

Islamabad: At least 14 people were killed and several others got injured after a bus carrying over 70 passengers fell into a ditch near Salt range in Pakistan’s Chakwal district.

The incident took place on Sunday. The bus was on its way to Lahore from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The bus went out of control due to a tire burst and fell into a ditch.

After receiving information regarding the incident, police and rescue team arrived at the spot and launched a rescue operation, reports said.

Those injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.