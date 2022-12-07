Pakistan: 11-year-old girl raped, strangulated to death by paternal uncle
“The slain girl’s father works as a gatekeeper at a park. The girl was alone at her home while her siblings went out to their school. They came to know about the incident after returning home,' an official said
Karachi: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her paternal uncle in the Lines Area of Pakistan’s Karachi on Tuesday.
The victim was allegedly raped and later strangulated to death, ARY News reported.
The accused, who is currently absconding, allegedly tried to paint the rape and murder case.
“The slain girl’s father works as a gatekeeper at a park. The girl was alone at her home while her siblings went out to their school. They came to know about the incident after returning home,” an official said.
“The doctors have also confirmed torture marks on her body while the cause of her death was suffocation,” the official added.
