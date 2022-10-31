Pakistan: 1 killed, several injured as gunmen attack security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Two people, including a policeman, were killed and four others were injured on Sunday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police post in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan borders Afghanistan. According to the police, gunmen targeted the Darban police post in Dera Ismail Khan district bordering South Waziristan with small arms fire on Sunday.

“A policeman and a civilian were killed in the firing, in which four policemen were also injured,” a police official told the media.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the attack on the police post and resolved to arrest the accused at the earliest. The bodies and the injured were taken to Dera Hospital. The police immediately sealed the area and launched a massive search operation to nab the perpetrators of the attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The attack comes just a day after two soldiers were killed during an encounter in Dera Ismail Khan’s Darajinda district on Saturday.

Earlier, seven people, including four policemen, were injured when another police station was atttacked in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident had taken place in Kohat district. Militants had hurled grenades at Bilatung police station injuring the people present in the premises.

