Pack of lies: When Pak talks peace with India, it is cooking up something sinister. Mr Sharif what’s up this time?

New Delhi: Since Partition, Pakistan has consistently followed with India the policy of ‘Talk peace, act war’. The belligerent neighbour has always backstabbed India by extending the hand of friendship.

Again, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, in an interview with Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, said that Pakistan has learned its lesson after three wars and stressed that it wants peace now.

Sharif said that Pakistan wants to live in peace with India and called for “serious and sincere talks” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on range of issues including Kashmir.

India and Pakistan fought the undeclared, unofficial Kargil war in 1999. The backdrop of it was that Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif met at the Lahore Summit in February and signed a major peace accord. But, Pakistan did Kargil war few months later.

Similarly, in 2001, then Pakistani PM Parvez Musharraf visited India and signed the Agra Declaration with an aim to resolving the long-standing issues between the two countries. In the meeting, a proposal was made to solve issues like cross-border terrorism, the Kashmir problem, and to drastically reduce the nuclear ammunitions.

But surprisingly, India witnessed a sudden surge in terrorist activities orchestrated by Pakistan. Since then, there have been several instances when peace talks were initiated, but failed.

In October 2001, insurgents attacked the legislature building in Kashmir, killing 38 people. However, an even bigger blow was dealt when gunmen attacked India’s Parliament in December that year and killed 14 people.

In 2000, Two gurdwaras were attacked by a Pakistan-based terrorist group, killing 36 Sikhs in Anantnag district of Kashmir. The incident took place during the visit of US President Bill Clinton.

In 2007, blasts in the Samjhauta Express killed 10 Indian citizens and 15 unidentified people. It happened just before Pakistan’s FM Khurshid Kasuri’s visit to India for peace talks.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the terror blast was carried out in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy aimed at threatening the “unity, integrity, security and sovereignty” of India.

India faced the deadliest terrorist attack on November 26, 2008, when 10 Pakistan-sponsored terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked separate locations in Mumbai and killed approximately 164 people.

It is interesting that Pakistan was once again talking about peace in the region just before the attack. India had even opened a trade route to the Pakistani side of Kashmir for the first time in six decades. It all happened only a month before the Mumbai attack. India had called off peace talks with Pakistan after the attacks.

In 2013, terrorists backed by Pakistani spy agency ISI targeted Indian Consulate in Jalabad, a city in Eastern Afghanistan. The attack came close on the heels of overtures to India from Pakistan’s government.

In 2016, a heavily armed group of Islamic militants attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station, part of the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. The attack further led to a breakdown in peace talks which remained largely unresolved as of now.

United Nations: The world sees Pakistan as the “epicentre of terrorism” and it should clean up its act and try to be a good neighbour, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, asserting that the world has not forgotten where the menace stems from.

Speaking at the UN headquarters after chairing a signature event held under India’s presidency of the Security Council on Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward in December last month, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar had said that the world perceives Pakistan as the “epicentre of terrorism” as the country still sponsor terror groups.

