Over 80% high-rises in Pakistan's Lahore unsafe: Survey
As many as 495 of the 605 high-rises (having 50 feet and above height) in Lahore don’t have adequate safety arrangements
Lahore: People residing in high-rises in Pakistan’s Lahore are at risk as a recent survey found that most of these buildings don’t have adequate firefighting and safety arrangements.
As many as 495 of the 605 high-rises (having 50 feet and above height) don’t have adequate safety arrangements, Dawn reported.
The survey was conducted by a joint team of the city’s civic agencies. They surveyed 605 buildings and reported the issue to the deputy commissioner in a meeting.
They have expressed concerns at the situation and sought provision of the firefighting and safety arrangements in 495 buildings, the report added.
“We need to carry out a comprehensive survey of all marriage halls, marquees etc too since many people visit there to attend events. Therefore, the emergency department’s Lahore team, respective assistant commissioners and marriage halls association representatives must start surveys of such premises with immediate effect,” Lahore DC Muhammad Ali said.
