Over 7,000 nurses go on strike in two key hospitals of New York City

New York: Over 7,000 nurses at two prominent New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday after contract negotiations over pay and staffing levels failed, a move that led to one of the medical facilities postponing critical procedures and appointments.

The strike involves more than 7,000 nurses at the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and the Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, the New York State Nurses Association said in a statement.

The striking healthcare workers gathered outside both hospitals and chanted “every patient is a VIP” as they waved placards and banners demanding hiring of more nurses and better pay for existing ones.

“Enough is enough, Sinai,” New York State Nurses Association President Nancy Hagan said outside Mount Sinai on Monday surrounded by striking nurses. “What we are asking for is for safe staffing and quality care for patients. We don’t think we are asking for too much.”

The Covid-19 pandemic along with a respiratory syncytial virus outbreak as well as this year’s flu season has put immense strain on the US healthcare sector, specially in New York—the country’s most densely populated city. This is turn has led to a lot of tension between overworked nurses and their employers.

In separate statements the hospitals said that that they offered a 19.1% compounded wage increase to the nurses.

Montefiore Medical Center also said it was committed to create over 170 new nursing positions. “We remain committed to seamless and compassionate care, recognizing that the union leadership’s decision will spark fear and uncertainty across our community,” Montefiore Medical Center said.

The hospital also informed that the sudden agitation by the nurses had compelled them to reschedule all elective surgeries and procedures and postpone appointments at ambulatory locations. Sinai said most of its outpatient appointments and procedures are going forward as scheduled.

Since beginning contract negotiations four months ago, the union had been able to reach agreements or new contracts for nurses at seven other New York City hospitals.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said that he and his staff were closely monitoring the situation and that the city’s healthcare system is prepared to meet any challenges that may arise due to the stoppage of work.

