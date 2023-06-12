Horrible Boss: Over 70 per cent of Meta employees say that Mark Zuckerberg is a terrible leader

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is working towards improving the company’s financial performance and has implemented strict measures to achieve this goal. At the start of this year, Zuckerberg declared 2023 as the ‘year of efficiency’ and expressed the company’s focus on becoming ‘stronger and more agile’ during an internal meeting.

However, the year of efficiency did not bring positive news for Meta employees. In March, the tech giant announced the termination of 10,000 employees, following the termination of 11,000 jobs in the previous year.

Mark Zuckerberg is a terrible boss, say Meta employees

Recently, an internal survey conducted by Meta revealed that the majority of employees are dissatisfied with Zuckerberg’s leadership style. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, only 26 per cent of employees expressed confidence in his leadership.

This marks a decline of 5 per cent compared to a previous survey conducted in October 2022. The latest survey was conducted prior to the company’s recent round of layoffs in May. Additionally, 43 per cent of employees stated that they feel ‘valued’ at the company.

Low morale among Meta employees

The report also highlights that the mass layoffs at Meta have negatively impacted employee morale. Last month, the company carried out another round of layoffs. Although the initial announcement in March mentioned 10,000 layoffs, only 4,000 employees were let go at that time. The remaining 6,000 employees were informed about their termination in May.

Employees affected by the layoffs took to LinkedIn to share their experiences. One employee mentioned receiving the layoff notification at 4:30 am and expressed the anxiety and anticipation leading up to that moment.

Layoffs had nothing to do with performance

Another employee revealed that despite receiving excellent performance reviews, she was still laid off. Many employees echoed the sentiment that the layoffs were not based on performance.

In a recent company-wide meeting, Mark Zuckerberg expressed his desire for Meta to achieve ‘more stability and less bureaucracy’. According to a report from The Washington Post, the CEO stated his intention to lead Meta to a ‘scrappier place’.

He acknowledged that the process of restructuring, layoffs, and implementing changes is challenging, and emphasized that the goal is not to return to the exact previous state but rather to transform the company into a more agile and dynamic organization.

