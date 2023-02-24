Over 60 MPs plead PM Rishi Sunak to seize frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

London: On the occasion of the first-year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, over 60 MPs in UK have called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to seize frozen Russian assets to “both finance the rebuilding of Ukraine and to show Russian dirty money the door.”

In an open letter addressed to Sunak, the MPs said that UK needs to take a tougher stance on Russia even though the country’s efforts to sanction Russia and freeze oligarch’s funds have been “applauded around the world.”

Since the war began exactly a year ago, UK has provided £2.3 billion in military assistance and another £220 million has been allocated for humanitarian aid.

“Several countries have already taken initial steps towards seizing assets and we urge your government to take similar steps and consider some of the proposals brought forward by MPs, in conjunction with lawyers, civil society and experts,” the letter further read.

How would the seized assets help Ukraine?

The letter, which was signed by over 60 MPs, detailed how the assets would be used to rebuild Ukraine.

“The seizure of Russian State Assets and Support for Ukraine Bill sets out new tools for the Government to seize Russian state assets which are already frozen. With at least £26 billion of Russian bank reserves frozen in UK, the targeted legislation would immediately divert billions in Russian state wealth to fund aid and the reconstruction of Ukraine,” the letter said.

It added that the government should immediately consider creating new legislation to address the seizing of already frozen assets that are linked to crimes. “Many sanctioned oligarchs are guilty of either benefiting financially from Russia’s kleptocratic regime or bankrolling war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine.”

UK mulls freezing assets

Earlier this month, the Rishi Sunak-led government considered the idea of using frozen assets of Russia to help pay for the rebuilding of a war-torn Ukraine.

The decision came after Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Britain. According to Independent, a foundation was set up to collect sanctioned Russian assets.

Sunak said that the country was looking at ways to collaborate with allied countries to see if it can legalise using the frozen assets to help cover Ukraine’s reconstruction bills.

