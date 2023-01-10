Over 200 killed in 37 jihadi attacks worldwide since New Year

New Delhi: Over 200 people have been killed in as many as 37 jihadi attacks across the world since the New Year rolled in, a report said.

According to The Religion of Peace — a non-political, fact-based site — 203 people have lost their lives and 126 got injured in the jihadi attacks in the last 10 days.

Out of the 37 attacks, Pakistan witnessed the most (7), killing at least 14 people. These incidents were reported in Bannu, Pahar Khel, Paharkhel Thall, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Punjab and Jarra.

Pakistan was followed by Afghanistan and India, which witnessed four incidents of jihadi attacks each since the New Year rolled in.

Meanwhile, Somalia witnessed the most number of killings (61 in three attacks).

The report further noted that there were 85 jihadi attacks in 19 countries in the last one month, in which 333 people were killed and 243 got injured.

