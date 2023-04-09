Over 200 Afghan prisoners freed from Pakistan prisons, allowed to go back home

Kabul: Pakistan has repatriated at least 208 Afghan detainees from prisons, Afghanistan’s Foreign Affairs department said.

The department also mentioned that both the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad and the Afghan Consulate General in Karachi worked together to authorise the release.

Their transfer to Kabul was funded by Afghanistan’s interim government, the statement added.

People in Afghanistan have, for a long time, fled the war-torn country every time it goes into conflict. Cross-border migration has particularly increased after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021.

As per a report by Afghan Diaspora Network, Pakistan has always used refugees from Afghanistan to further its interests in the country and keep Kabul as a “strategic backyard.”

Last month, more than 2,000 people were sent back to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran, according to Khaama Press.

The Refugees, and Repatriation department on Saturday said 1,851 Afghan refugees from Iran and 331 others from Pakistan came home through Spin Boldak and Islamqala crossing points, as per the Khaama Press report. According to the department, of 331 refugees, 70 were released from Pakistani prisons.

Earlier, the Pakistan Human Rights Commission and the United Nations Refugee Agency urged the Pakistan government to treat Afghan citizens decently.