Over 100 Rohingya refugees found adrift of Sri Lanka coast

Colombo: Over a hundred Rohingya refugees have been rescued by the Sri Lanka navy off the northern coast of the island nation.

“They will be handed over to the police today. This is not a criminal action so we will see how

to proceed,” Sri Lanka Navy spokesperson Captain Gayan Wickramasuriya was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

The boat, that was first spotted by local fishermen, was eventually towed by the navy to a harbour in northern

Sri Lanka on Sunday night.

The intended destination of the group – which includes women and minors – were unclear. An 80-year old man, a woman and two of her children were admitted to hospital for minor sickness, the Sri Lanka navy informed.

Lakhs of Rohingya muslims had fled Myanmar following a military crackdown in 2017. Every year, thousands of Rohingyas risk their lives while trying to flee Myanmar or poor conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh and escape to countries in southeast Asia and other neighbouring countries on rickety boats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.