Optical illusion posted by genomics researcher baffles netizens; have a look at it here

Optical illusions have always grabbed the attention of internet users, keeping them glued to their screens, while trying to figure out the exact science behind an illusion. Be it this year's viral picture of a dog that looked like a man in the snow, or the much debated gold and white dress that took the internet by storm in 2015, optical illusions have always amazed and confused users.

Now, another photo of an optical illusion, recently shared on Twitter, has left users puzzled. The photo was shared by genomics researcher Laurel Coons from her Twitter handle on 21 December. The picture has grey colored textured granite blocks and several thin green lines are drawn on top of the grey background to give it a checked pattern. The green lines divide the grey’s into multiple boxes. Coons has shared the picture on the social media platform and has asked users to find the curved line in the photo. Take a look at the viral illusion here:

Find the curved line … pic.twitter.com/GCi4ugoy6M — Laurel Coons (@LaurelCoons) December 21, 2021

At first glance, one can see a number of curved green lines in the photo. However, the moment a person tries to concentrate on the lines, they immediately turn into straight green lines. The green lines hence create an illusion of both curved and straight lines.

Within a few hours of being shared, the photo has gone viral, gaining more than 4,000 likes and nearly 1,024 retweets on Twitter. Internet users have been trying to decipher the sorcery behind this illusion and according to India Today, the green lines in the picture are all straight and the photos is an example of the Cornsweet Effect.

Some Twitter users said they were baffled by what they saw, while others mentioned that they enjoyed looking at something which rattled their brains. Here are some of our picks:

Why would you do this to me at midnight? But seriously I want to read the science behind this mind F.

— Sir Loin, of the (@nycMasked) December 21, 2021

That is spectacular. What an intense illusion. — Greg B (@Greg79190803) December 21, 2021

For real. I searched “optical illusions” on JSTOR and lost a weekend. This one is wild.https://t.co/qaiPgsQgbb — James Phipps (@JamesPhipps) December 21, 2021

Me going in with 10 seconds of confidence.. only to realize that 13 second me is a fool and a failure — Jackie Sans (@Sansy6) December 21, 2021

I can’t think straight anymore https://t.co/VkuajzCQsh — LoouieeD (@looouieeeeee) December 21, 2021

What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?

