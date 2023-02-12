Damascus: The seventh Operation Dost flight delivered 35 tons of relief material to earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey on Sunday.

In a tweet External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said, “7th #OperationDost flight has delivered the relief material for Türkiye at Adana airport. This included medical equipment like patient monitor, ECG, syringe pumps and disaster relief material, along with supplies for our teams on the ground.”

In an earlier Tweet, Bagchi said that the seventh Operation Dost flight reached Syria with over 23 tons of relief material, which was received by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji at Damascus airport.

“7th #OperationDost flight reached Syria with over 23 tons of relief material, including gensets, solar lamps, emergency & critical care medicines, & disaster relief consumables. Received at Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji,” tweeted Bagchi.

The seventh Operation Dost flight departed to earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey on Saturday. The Indian Air Force C-17 carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency and critical care medicines, medical equipment and consumables took off from Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The IAF aircraft with relief materials, medical aid, and emergency and critical care medicines landed first in Syria and then headed to Turkey.

EAM S Jaishankar also took to his Twitter handle to talk about the flight departing from Ghaziabad.

He tweeted, “The 7th #OperationDost flight departs for Syria and Turkiye. Flight is carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency & critical care medicines, medical equipment & consumables.”

The Indian Army also tweeted, “An #IAF C-17 aircraft got airborne last night for #Syria and #Turkiye, bearing relief material and emergency equipment.”

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said in a stetement that the earthquake relief material and equipment were sent to Syria and Turkey. The flight is headed to Damascus and after offloading relief material there, it will head to Adana.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the flight is carrying more than 35 tons of relief material, of which over 23 tons is headed for relief efforts in Syria, and around 12 tons to Turkey.

The assistance being sent for Syria comprises relief materials, sleeping mats, gensets, solar lamps, tarpaulins, blankets, emergency and critical care medicines, and disaster relief consumables, added the statement.

The material being sent to Turkey consists of team supplies for the Army field hospital and NDRF, medical equipment such as ECG, patient monitor, anaesthesia machine, syringe pumps, glucometer, blankets and other relief materials.

Earlier in the day, the relief material, medical equipment, medical aid, and critical care medicines were being loaded into the IAF aircraft.

On 6 February, 2023, a devastating earthquake happened in Turkey and Syria.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday’s earthquake reached 28,192 on Saturday, reported CNN.

India launched Operation Dost to extend assistance to Turkey (/topic/turkey) as well as Syria after devastating quakes and aftershocks in the region.

Under ‘Operation Dost’, India is sending a massive amount of humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria.

With inputs from agencies

