OpenAI to offer up to $20,000 to users for reporting bugs, flaws
OpenAI has invited researchers to review certain functionality of ChatGPT and the framework of how OpenAI systems communicate and share data with third-party applications
San Francisco: The company that created the popular chatbot ChatGPT, OpenAI, said on Tuesday that it will pay up to $20,000 to customers who disclose flaws in its artificial intelligence systems.
With payments starting at $200 for each vulnerability, the OpenAI Bug Bounty programme, which launched on Tuesday, will pay out awards to individuals based on the severity of the flaws they disclose.
In order to incentivize programmers and ethical hackers to disclose defects in their software systems, technology corporations frequently deploy bug bounty schemes.
According to details on the bug bounty platform Bugcrowd, OpenAI has invited researchers to review certain functionality of ChatGPT and the framework of how OpenAI systems communicate and share data with third-party applications.
The program does not include incorrect or malicious content produced by OpenAI systems.
The move comes days after ChatGPT was banned in Italy for a suspected breach of privacy rules, prompting regulators in other European countries to study generative AI services more closely.
Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has taken the world by storm since its launch in November, has wowed some users with quick responses to questions and caused distress for others with inaccuracies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Elon Musk was 'furious' with ChatGPT's popularity at debut after he pulled his investment and left OpenAI
Elon Musk wasn't very happy when OpenAI released ChatGPT and the app exploded in popularity. Elon Musk had invested in OpenAI early on and wanted to take control over the day-to-day functions of the company, which the founders of OpenAI refused.
AI tools a $90 billion market already, developers look for solutions better than OpenAI
The AI market is already worth nearly $90 billion today and is expected to grow by another $10 billion in the next three years. While OpenAI's GPT-4 based tools are very popular, developers are already looking for better alternatives that work faster.
'Rahul Gandhi will be PM, when I become Queen of England,' says ChatGPT
AI chatbots like ChatGPT and BingAI are often accused of being biased towards the left. So we asked ChatGPT a bunch of questions on Indian politics. Turns out, ChatGPT secretly believes that Rahul Gandhi will never be the Prime Minister of India.