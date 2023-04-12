OpenAI to offer up to $20,000 to users for reporting bugs, flaws

San Francisco: The company that created the popular chatbot ChatGPT, OpenAI, said on Tuesday that it will pay up to $20,000 to customers who disclose flaws in its artificial intelligence systems.

With payments starting at $200 for each vulnerability, the OpenAI Bug Bounty programme, which launched on Tuesday, will pay out awards to individuals based on the severity of the flaws they disclose.

In order to incentivize programmers and ethical hackers to disclose defects in their software systems, technology corporations frequently deploy bug bounty schemes.

According to details on the bug bounty platform Bugcrowd, OpenAI has invited researchers to review certain functionality of ChatGPT and the framework of how OpenAI systems communicate and share data with third-party applications.

The program does not include incorrect or malicious content produced by OpenAI systems.

The move comes days after ChatGPT was banned in Italy for a suspected breach of privacy rules, prompting regulators in other European countries to study generative AI services more closely.

Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has taken the world by storm since its launch in November, has wowed some users with quick responses to questions and caused distress for others with inaccuracies.

