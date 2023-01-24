OpenAI starts testing ChatGPT Pro with select users, comes with a bunch of added features for $42 a month

ChatGPT has been free to use so far for everyone. However, OpenAI plans to soon start monetising the service in some manner. To that effect, the AI start-up is currently letting a few users try the Pro version which has been priced at $42 a month.

According to a recent report by Fishbowl, a social media app that helps connect professionals and functions somewhat like LinkedIn nearly 30 per cent of professional workers on their platform have used ChatGPT and other OpenAI tools in some form or the other for their work. So it was only natural before OpenAI started monetising ChatGPT, especially for people who use the AI chatbot for commercial purposes.

Just a few weeks ago, the company let users sign up for early access to “ChatGPT Professional.” The paid version of ChatGPT has no blackout windows, meaning it is always available. The paid version also generates faster responses from the AI bot, and also allows as as many messages as users want.

It seems that the paid version of ChatGPT allows users to access a better and perhaps even greater number of servers, because of which there won’t be any crashes. More and better servers will also mean that response times are cut significantly shorter.

OpenAI sent out a waitlist for ChatGPT Professional earlier this month, asking potential users not only what they use ChatGPT for most but also how much money would be reasonable for the product.

“If you are selected, we’ll reach out to you to set up a payment process and a pilot,” the waitlist read. “Please keep in mind that this is an early experimental program that is subject to change, and we are not making paid pro access generally available at this time.”

But some users say they’ve been granted access to ChatGPT Professional at $42 a month. OpenAI hasn’t confirmed that they’ve granted access to this tool yet, made any announcements about its launch, or confirmed the price point.

Both ChatGPT and ChatGPT Pro are based on GPT or the Generative Pre-trained Transformer architecture.

However, ChatGPT Pro has trained on a much larger and more diverse dataset, which allows it to generate more human-like text with a higher level of fluency and accuracy. Furthermore, ChatGPT Pro can be fine-tuned with a small amount of task-specific data to improve its performance on specific use cases.

The biggest change, however, is the fact that ChatGPT Pro is available as an API, which means businesses and programmers can integrate ChatGPT’s services into their own software products and sell them to customers.

Other than this, the Pro version can handle a much higher volume of requests than ChatGPT, making it more suitable for large-scale production applications.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.