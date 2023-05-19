AI On your fingertips: OpenAI launches free ChatGPT app for iOS, Android version to come soon

OpenAI has introduced an iOS and iPadOS app for ChatGPT and has assured users that an Android version will be available soon. The app is free to use, allows synchronization of chat history with the web, and incorporates voice input facilitated by OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition model, Whisper.

It is compatible with both iPhones and iPads and can be downloaded from the App Store. Initially, OpenAI is releasing the app in the United States, with plans to expand its availability to other countries in the upcoming weeks.

A surprise release

The release of the mobile app comes as a surprise, as OpenAI did not previously hint at its development. However, it is a logical move considering the immense popularity of ChatGPT.

The AI chatbot was launched last November and gained widespread usage in a short period. While external estimates suggest that the app had attracted around 100 million users by January, OpenAI has not officially confirmed these numbers.

The launch of the app is noteworthy given OpenAI’s somewhat uncertain approach to positioning ChatGPT in the market. Although the chatbot was initially introduced as an experiment, it quickly found a consumer base that utilizes it for various purposes, ranging from academic dishonesty to business applications.

In February, OpenAI introduced a premium subscription called ChatGPT Plus, which offers subscribers priority access and responses generated using the company’s most advanced language model, GPT-4. The subscription is priced at $20 per month.

What happens to GPT-4-powered-Bing AI?

Up until now, the most convenient method of accessing OpenAI’s language models on mobile devices was through Microsoft’s Bing app, which provided access to their chatbot powered by GPT-4.

However, the introduction of an official ChatGPT app is expected to draw some users away from Microsoft. Microsoft has been leveraging access to its chatbot as a means to attract users to Bing and Edge.

Will scammy ChatGPT apps go away?

With the launch of an official ChatGPT app, it is hoped that people will no longer be inclined to sign up for numerous spam and fake apps that falsely claim to provide access to the chatbot on mobile platforms.

Nevertheless, ChatGPT faces similar challenges on mobile as it does on the web. These challenges include the bot’s tendency to confidently generate fabricated information and concerns regarding privacy. OpenAI recently offered users the option to keep conversations private, but the app’s home screen still cautions users against sharing “sensitive info” on the app.

