OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sees 'huge' Israeli role in reducing risks posed from artificial intelligence

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicted on Monday that Israel will play a “huge role” in mitigating the threats posed by artificial intelligence, even as the government disputes whether and how to regulate the technology underlying ChatGPT.

He is one of the most prominent voices in the IT sector encouraging governments to quickly develop legislation to ensure that AI is used properly.

Altman will fly to Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, India, and South Korea this week after crisscrossing Europe last month meeting politicians and national leaders to discuss the opportunities and perils of AI.

He is now in Israel, which according to Stanford University research is one of the top five countries for major machine learning systems and AI talent concentration.

“I have been very heartened as I have been doing this trip around the world, getting to meet world leaders, in seeing the thoughtfulness, the focus, and the urgency on figuring out how we mitigate these very huge risks,” Altman said during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“The energy on making use of the technology and its positive benefits is fantastic to see, and I am sure Israel will play a huge role.”

Since Microsoft-backed OpenAI released ChatGPT last year, the fast development and popularity of generative AI have prompted worldwide politicians to craft legislation to address safety issues associated with the technology.

The European Union is moving on with its draught AI Act, which is scheduled to become law later this year, but the United States is leaning towards adjusting current rules for AI rather than developing whole new legislation.

Britain also wants to avoid draconian regulations that might impede innovation.

“Israel – like Britain, and to a great extent like Canada, too – is at the US end of the spectrum,” Ziv Katzir, director of national AI planning at the Israel Innovation Authority, told Reuters.

“It has been working on this matter for the last 18 months or so, with a view to achieving the right balance between innovation and the preservation of human rights and civic safeguards.”

Israel published a 115-page draft AI policy in October and is collating public feedback ahead of a final decision.

