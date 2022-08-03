Only three nations come out in support of China as tensions escalate over US House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Among nations that came out in support of the 'One China Principle' was its all-weather friend Pakistan which said that it supported “China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”

New Delhi: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has irked China with the country announcing military drills in the region and even declaring a 'no-fly' zone above the self-ruled island.

The country also summoned US ambassador to "lodge a strong protest."

However, even as Beijing continues to flex its muscles only three nations have come out in support of China. It should be noted that China considers Taiwan a breakaway province.

Iran, Russia & Pakistan back 'One China Principle'

Among nations that came out in support of the 'One China Principle' was its all-weather friend Pakistan which said that it supported “China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability. The world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security. The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy," the country said in a statement.

China considers Taiwan as its territory under the One China principle.

Iran and Russia, the other two countries which have put their weight behind China also shared strained relations with US.

Earlier, Moscow expressed "solidarity" with China's stance on Taiwan.

"We respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and believe that no country in the world should have the right to question this or take any inflammatory or other steps," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said.

"We are convinced that such behaviour in the international arena can only cause additional tension," he added.

Tehran accused US of meddling in "China's internal affairs."

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said "the recent tension-creating behavior of the US officials in interfering in China’s internal affairs and violating its territorial integrity was an example of Washington's interventionist policies in different parts of the world."

"Iran considers respect for the territorial integrity of countries to be among the principles of its foreign policy, and support for the One-China policy is unquestionable in line with this tenet," he added.

With inputs from agencies

