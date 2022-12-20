Only blue tick accounts will be able to vote on policy-related polls on Twitter, says Elon Musk

New Delhi: Only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote on policy-related polls conducted by Twitter Inc, said newly-appointed CEO Elon Musk. The announcement was made on the same day users voted in a poll for Musk to step down as the chief executive of the social media giant.

Twitter Blue is a paid-for subscription that enables any user to buy a blue tick verified badge for their account.

The Twitter Blue subscription are paid on monthly basis on web it can be purchased by paying $8 per month while in-app in iOS will be $11 per month.

The announcement was made by Musk while he was responding to a suggestion from a Twitter Blue subscriber. Replying to a poll in which Musk had asked if he should step down as the chief of the microblogging platform, the subscriber said, “Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls. We actually have skin in the game.”

Musk responded, saying, “Good point” and assured that Twitter will make the change. However, he did not specify when the change would come into effect.

Good point. Twitter will make that change. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

On Sunday, billionaire Musk has put up the poll asking if he should step down as the Twitter CEO. Of over 17 million users who votes, 57.5 per cent or over 10 million had voted in favour of Musk’s ouster.

Musk said that he would abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if the results said he should. He did not even name a successor for the role.

Musk cannot be forcibly removed from Twitter as he owns majority of shares. However, some of his recent decisions including banning an account that tracked the location of his private jet and mass suspension of critical journalists who reported on the ban has resulted to an exodus of users.

Over the week, Musk also banned links to other social networks, including Instagram, Facebook and Linktree, a homepage creation tool favoured by influencers. He, however, revoked the ban within 24 hours after initiating a Twitter poll from the Twitter Safety account.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.