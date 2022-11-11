The internet is abuzz with the stories of Meta employees, who were part of the 13 per cent of people laid-off by Facebook’s parent company. Several fired employees took to their respective social media accounts to share their stories after they found out that they were fired. However, we have come across one Meta employee, who took to her LinkedIn account to talk about one of the most emotional days of her career. No, she hasn’t been laid off but witnessed her “closest friends” leaving the company. Kate Gronso, who is a Product Development and Marketing leader at Meta, penned down a lengthy note to share her experience. The Meta employee began by saying, “Today was one of the most emotional days of my career. At the same time, I received news that my role is not impacted by Meta’s layoffs, I learned that many of my closest friends are impacted.”

Kate continued, “And then I learned about more and more throughout the day. I come to work and give my best effort every day for my team and teammates, so to see so many people impacted is heartbreaking.” Going ahead, Kate shared her own experience of once being laid off from a startup. She said, “I am optimistic for all of my colleagues, though. I was impacted by a layoff at the start-up I poured my heart and soul into prior to joining Facebook and I remember feeling scared and anxious about what would come next and when, but mostly sadness – that I wouldn’t be at work every day with some of my best friends. As it turns out, they are still some of my best friends. And we have worked together again. And the small network I built at the start-up helped me find a career-changing role at Facebook. And here, I’ve flourished as a leader and product marketer.”



Kate added that while she couldn’t see her enhancement then, she now feels that it was something “magnificent” waiting for her. Kate concluded by saying, “I feel confident that will be true for the amazing, talented, intelligent people who are now on the journey to the next step in their career. I’m here to support and help my friends and colleagues in any way I can – today, next week, next month, or even years from now. Meta will not be the same without you, but I will continue to put my best foot forward to carry forward the imprints you’ve made on our products, our partners, and our team.” Several team members working under Kate took to the comments section to laud her for her efforts. Many claimed that it takes courage to come out and express such deep thoughts.

