McDonald’s, the renowned fast food giant, has achieved global recognition that extends far beyond its origins in the United States. With its strong presence in the fast food industry, McDonald’s has been capturing the hearts and appetites of food enthusiasts worldwide. Offering a wide range of menu options and an iconic brand, it continues to be the go-to-choice for millions of people seeking a quick and satisfying meal experience. While McDonald’s adapts its menu to suit the preferences of each country, certain menu items remain consistent. The Big Mac, one of their signature items, has recently been highlighted by a Twitter account, which revealed its prices in different countries.

The post by this account featured a list of countries with their corresponding prices for the Big Mac in US dollars. Switzerland topped the list with the highest cost of $7.26 (Rs 600.32) for a single burger, followed by Uruguay, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. On the lower end of the list were South Africa, India, Indonesia, Egypt, and Venezuela, where a Big Mac can be purchased for under $3. The tweet was posted on 29 May and has quickly garnered over 4.4 million views.

Some users were surprised by the low price of Big Macs in Japan.

Japan is surprisingly cheap — Tam Ayers (@tamayers) May 29, 2023

One account said, “In Switzerland we even have a double Big Mac for about $13.”

In Switzerland we even have a double Big Mac for about 13$. — simtri (@simtri0) May 29, 2023

Some people wondered why everything is so overpriced in Switzerland.

Why's everything so overpriced in Switzerland? — Scar🌌🌏 (@L_Scar7) May 29, 2023

Some accounts wondered why the Big Mac was so expensive in Switzerland.

does anyone know why it's the most expensive in switzerland? — diva (@thatsmediva) May 29, 2023

McDonald’s Corp. is involved in the operation and franchising of restaurants, operating across different segments. The International Operated Markets segment includes restaurant operations and franchising in various countries such as Australia, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Russia, and Spain. Raymond Albert Kroc founded the company on 15 April 1955, and its headquarters are located in Oak Brook, Illinois.

