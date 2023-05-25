One-legged elderly US man attacked by nearly 1,000 killer bees, stung over 250 times

A 60-year-old one-legged Arizona man and his dog were attacked by a massive swarm of 1,000 killer bees and stung over 250 times, leaving both badly injured. The terrifying situation didn’t end until firefighters used a hose to wash the insects away from the duo.

According to the Arizona Family, around 1,000 bees attacked John Fischer, 60, and his dog Pippin when they were out walking in their Florence suburb on Saturday night.

With his shirt covering him from the swarming insects, Fischer, who earlier lost a leg to infection roughly eight years ago, sought to crawl on the ground to escape the attack. But the bees did not let go, stinging the poor man nearly 250 times all over his body.

Fischer said he sustained over 250 injuries on his body in the harrowing attack, which left him with stings on his arms, eyes, mouth, ears, legs, and back, as well as scrapes from crawling on the ground after his wheelchair overturned. “I crawled my way for a period of time to try to get far away from where they were, but they, of course, just followed me,” Fischer told Arizona Family.

The man is now covered in bee stings on his arms, eyes, mouth, ears, legs, and back. He also has scrapes on his knees and elbows from crawling on the sidewalk and is under medical supervision.

He said his dog, Pippin, was also stung over 50 times and was taken to an animal hospital. Pippin is now home and given a 9/10 chance of surviving, but he is in bad shape.

“He’s sick. We’re trying to get him to drink. He is very sore, and what I can see is that he’s pretty lethargic. We’re also giving him Benadryl, so that’s going to knock him out,” said Fischer.

