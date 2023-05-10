One killed as Israel renews strikes on Gaza Strip

Gaza City: One person was killed in fresh strikes by the Israeli military on Gaza on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian territory’s health ministry.

In a statement, the military said it was “currently striking Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation rocket launching infrastructure in the Gaza Strip”.

A Gaza health ministry official confirmed that one person was killed, reported AFP.

The air strikes hit north of Gaza City, with smoke billowing from the densely-populated territory.

Israel’s military said it also fired on militants “who were travelling to a rocket launch site in the city of Khan Yunis” in southern Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera report, some of the sites that were hit were camps belonging to the al-Quds Brigade, the military arm of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Palestinians in Gaza are on high alert, with a lot of worry as schools and public and private facilities have closed and people try to stay indoors, the report added.

The latest violence comes a day after Israeli air strikes killed 15 Gazans, including top militants from Islamic Jihad and four children, according to a health ministry toll.

In an overnight attack, Israeli also killed two people in attacks on the occupied West Bank town of Qabatiya, during which a 17-year-old Palestinian was shot in the chest and transferred to hospital.

With inputs from agencies

