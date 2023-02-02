One in every 120 residents of England and Wales is a Satan-worshipper

Data from the latest 2021 census shows that the greatest number of Satan worshippers in UK is situated in England and Wales. The revelation comes after census data showed that the country might be witnessing a “no religious” future as more and more people refused to identify themselves with Christianity.

The towns of Bungay and Suffolk in England, which are famed to be haunted by a “hellish monster”, have around 8,500 inhabitants out of which 70 have identified themselves as devil-worshippers or Satanists.

According to Mirror, the statistics point out the fact that one in every 120 residents claimed to be satanist when asked about their religion.

The next highest headcount of Satan worshippers resides Brondesbury area in North London, which has 20 Satanists despite having a far higher population than Bungay.

Satanism has risen by 165 per cent since 2011 in Southeast UK.

‘Proud’ of the rise in number

UK chapter’s Head of the Global Order of Satan Andy Diabolus seems to be delighted with the rise in the number of Satanists in the country. He said he is ‘proud’ of the rise in followers mentioned in the census following the organisation’s efforts to encourage devil-worshippers.

“Satanism is built on the self and in carrying out Satan’s work with humanity by challenging authoritarianism and injustice through acts of compassion and the practice of empathy,” said followers of Satan.

In the past couple of years, cases of animal sacrifices have also seen an uptick in UK which are often linked with Satanists. In December last year, a dead fox was left outside a church in an “arranged” death after was “deliberately laid out”.

The legend of Bungay

The small and sleepy town of Bungay has a story that seems no less than a page taken out of a horror storybook.

The tale goes like this: a devil who took the form of a black dog terrorised the congregation of St Mary’s church located in the town in 1577.

Local legends suggest that the devil can still be conjured by dancing around a stone which is traditional to the town.

