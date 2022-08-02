Washington: Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on Monday night said that one person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting incident in Northeast D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of F Street.

In a press conference Monday night, MPD chief Robert Contee confirmed the death of one person and injuries to six people in the shooting, according to a wusa9 report

None of the victims have been identified, however, Contee has confirmed all of the victims were men. No suspect information has been released at this time, the report added.

The shooting is the latest incident of violent crime in the District. Police say 11 people were shot in D.C. in less than 12 hours in six different shootings over the weekend.

